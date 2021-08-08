The Afghan government said its forces are fighting to retake key installations from the Taliban in several cities.

The Taliban have captured three regional capitals in Afghanistan as they continue to make sweeping territorial gains in the country. They seized control of the key northern city of Kunduz on Sunday, as well as Sar-e-Pul and Taloqan.

Also in the programme, the Tokyo Olympics conclude with a vibrant ceremony and Iran has recorded its highest official death rate from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

(Picture shows smoke rising as the Taliban attacked parts of the city in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand, Afghanistan on 6 August 2021. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency]