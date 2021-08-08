The Taliban say they've captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, after fighting with government forces. An official says all but the city's airport has fallen to the militants.

The Taliban say they've captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, after fighting with government forces. An official says all but the city's airport has fallen to the militants. We hear from the former governor of Kunduz.

Also in the programme: As the Tokyo Olympics draws to a close, was it a success despite the pandemic? And Greece has been battling wildfires for nine days, as temperatures hit the high 40s Celsius.

Photo: Afghan security forces have faced a major blow with the battle over Kunduz. Credit: Reuters.