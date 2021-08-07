Main content

Afghan Taliban claim to have captured a second provincial capital

Afghan Taliban on verge of capturing the northern city of Sheberghan, fiefdom of Abdul Rashid Dostum

The Taliban in Afghanistan say they have captured the northern city of Sheberghan. If confirmed it will be the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in as many days. A spokesman for the group said most of the government buildings had come under their control. Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province, is the stronghold of the former Afghan vice president, Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Also in the programme: Nicaragua's electoral authorities have disqualified the country's main opposition party ahead of November's elections; and why there has been an uptake of people taking up knitting during lockdown.

(Photo: People displaced due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, flee the areas, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 12 July 2021. Credit: EPA/M Sadiq)

