UN Security Council meets on Afghanistan

Afghan envoy appeals for help after the Taliban made further gains

Afghanistan's UN envoy appeals to the Security Council to pressure the Taliban to halt its offensive after the capture of a provincial capital. Norway's deputy ambassador to the UN , Odd-Inge Kvalheim, who called the security council meeting told Newshour that a peaceful solution must be found with all parties involved.

Also in the programme: Anger in Lebanon after Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel; and Vaccine certificates become mandatory in Italy.

(Image: Afghanistan conflicts in Herat. Credit: EPA/JALIL REZAYEE)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Afghan government spokesman killed

07/08/2021 12:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

