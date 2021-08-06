Main content

Afghan government spokesman killed

Afghans react with horror to the latest Taleban attack - the assassination of the government's spokesman in Kabul.

Afghans react with horror to the latest Taleban attack - the assassination of the government's spokesman in Kabul.

Also in the programme: shocking new evidence that the ocean current system in the Atlantic, which has a huge influence on the world's climate, is in danger of collapse; and Italy adopts Covid passports for people who want access to indoor venues.

(Image: Afghan security officials inspect the scene of an attack on Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the Afghan government"s information centre, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 August 2021 / Credit: EPA / Jawed Kargar)

