Partner of Belarusian activist speaks out

The Belarusian opposition activist, Vitaly Shishov, was found dead in Ukraine.

Newshour speaks to Bazhena Zholudzh, the partner of the Belarusian opposition activist, Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Police in Ukraine are investigating whether his death was suicide or murder.

Also in the programme: Ebrahim Raisi has been sworn in as Iran's new president and one of the world's greatest footballers, Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.

(Picture: Vitaly Shishov, head of a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution. Credit: RBC-Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

