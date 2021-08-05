Evacuations are underway as fire fighters struggle to cope with the situation. People on the Greek island of Evia were forced to flee by boat as wildfire spread rapidly, destroying homes in its wake.

Also on the programme: The mounting perils of being a journalist critical of the government in Russia; and the Australian government offers compensation for its treatment of indigenous children.

(Image: A woman carries clothes outside of a burnt house after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. Credit EPA/Panagiotou)