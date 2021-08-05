Main content

Greece and Turkey battle deadly fires

Wildfires in the Mediterranean cause widespread devastation.

Evacuations are underway as fire fighters struggle to cope with the situation. People on the Greek island of Evia were forced to flee by boat as wildfire spread rapidly, destroying homes in its wake.

Also on the programme: The mounting perils of being a journalist critical of the government in Russia; and the Australian government offers compensation for its treatment of indigenous children.

(Image: A woman carries clothes outside of a burnt house after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. Credit EPA/Panagiotou)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Opposition leaders on trial in Belarus

Next

Partner of Belarusian activist speaks out

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.