Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak have been involved in anti-government protests.

Two leading Belarusian opposition figures have gone on trial behind closed doors at a court in Minsk. Protest organiser Maria Kolesnikova and opposition lawyer Maxim Znak have been charged with incitement to undermine national security.

Also in the programme: Protests in Beirut a year on from a large explosion and Czech women to be compensated after being forcibly sterilised.

(Picture: Belarus opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova. Credit: EPA/Ramil Nasibulin)