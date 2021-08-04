Main content
Opposition leaders on trial in Belarus
Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak have been involved in anti-government protests.
Two leading Belarusian opposition figures have gone on trial behind closed doors at a court in Minsk. Protest organiser Maria Kolesnikova and opposition lawyer Maxim Znak have been charged with incitement to undermine national security.
Also in the programme: Protests in Beirut a year on from a large explosion and Czech women to be compensated after being forcibly sterilised.
(Picture: Belarus opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova. Credit: EPA/Ramil Nasibulin)
