Fighting in Afghanistan continues on multiple fronts. After the Taliban attacked the Afghan defence minister's house in Kabul last night, an Afghan official blames Pakistan for helping the Taliban. But the Pakistani government says Kabul is just making his country a scapegoat.

General Petraeus, the former head of US forces in Afghanistan highlights the dire situation and a female MP talks about why people across Afghanistan have been coming out on the streets and on rooftops at night to chant "God is Great" in support of Afghan security forces fighting an increasingly desperate battle against the Taliban.

Also in the programme, a year after the huge port explosion that rocked Beirut, a witness laments no one having been brought to justice and we hear from a pro-government voice that Tehran might not be behind a hijacking they have been accused of by the West.

(Picture shows Afghan people shouting slogans against the bomb attack as they gather on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan on 3 August 2021. Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)