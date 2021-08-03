Main content

Belarusian activist found dead in Ukraine

Vitaly Shishov, a Belarusian opposition activist, is found hanged in Kyiv.

Police in Ukraine have opened a murder inquiry into the death of Belarusian opposition activist Vitaly Shishov, after he was found hanged in a park in Kyiv. Bruises and scratches on his face may indicate that he was forced into a noose.

Also in the programme: the situation in southern Afghanistan is going from bad to worse for Afghan residents. We hear from one in the besieged city of Lashkar Gah who says the Afghan army's evacuation order to residents is 'not logical'.

And ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deadly blast in Beirut, Human Rights Watch has slammed the Lebanese authorities for 'criminal negligence'. We speak to the Lebanese ambassador to the UK.

(Image: Vitaly Shishov, head of a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine July 18, 2021. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Belarus Tokyo Olympics athlete speaks of ordeal

Next

04/08/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.