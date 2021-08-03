Police in Ukraine have opened a murder inquiry into the death of Belarusian opposition activist Vitaly Shishov, after he was found hanged in a park in Kyiv. Bruises and scratches on his face may indicate that he was forced into a noose.

Also in the programme: the situation in southern Afghanistan is going from bad to worse for Afghan residents. We hear from one in the besieged city of Lashkar Gah who says the Afghan army's evacuation order to residents is 'not logical'.

And ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deadly blast in Beirut, Human Rights Watch has slammed the Lebanese authorities for 'criminal negligence'. We speak to the Lebanese ambassador to the UK.

(Image: Vitaly Shishov, head of a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine July 18, 2021. Credit: Reuters)