Belarus Tokyo Olympics athlete speaks of ordeal

Belarus sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya says she may not be able to go home for 10 years

In an exclusive interview, the Belarusian sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya tells Newshour that Belarus is not safe and she may not be able to go home for five to ten years.

We also hear the story of the Belarusian activist found dead, hanged in a park in the capital, Kiev; the Ukrainian authorities suspect it is murder disguised as a suicide.

Also in the programme, the Taliban and Afghan forces continue to battle for strategic cities. Afghan civilians are fearing for their lives, there are concerns that carbon offset schemes are not fit for purpose, and there's an interview with the eccentric rock group Sparks about their enduring appeal.

