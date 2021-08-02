Main content

Afghanistan: US carries out air strikes as ferocious fighting continues

Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province is under heavy assault from the Taliban

US jets are reported to have conducted more air strikes on suspected Taliban positions in the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah, where security forces and the Taliban are involved in heavy battles. We hear from a doctor working in the city.

Also in the programme: The Ethiopian government rejects the latest demands of advancing Tigrayan rebels; and what do Russian athletes think about competing under a neutral flag at the Tokyo Olympics?

(Image: An Afghan security official stands guard at a check point in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand province. Credit: Epa/Watan Yar)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

03/08/2021 13:06 GMT

  Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

