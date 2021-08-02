Main content

Sheikh Jarrah: Israeli court decides on eviction ruling

The issue fuelled tensions leading to the Israeli-Gaza conflict in May

An Israeli court decides the fate of Palestinians facing eviction in East Jerusalem in a case which has become the focus of international attention. The long-awaited hearing concerns four of more than 70 families appealing against an order to leave their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Also in the programme: Belarusian Olympic athlete, Kryscina Tsimanouskaya, receives a humanitarian visa at Poland’s embassy in Tokyo as confirmed by Poland's deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz ; and we have a response from the Ethiopian minister of democratization, Zadig Abraha, to the claim the federal government is blockading the region and preventing humanitarian assistance from getting through.

(Photo: Palestinian residents of the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah attend a discussion at the Israeli Supreme Court in East in Jerusalem, Israel, 02 August 2021. Credit: EPA).

