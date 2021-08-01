Main content

Senior TDF commander: "We had no choice"

General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a member of the Tigray Defence Forces' Central Command, tells Newshour they had no choice but to take the battle to the Ethiopian government

Also in the programme: a Belarussian athlete is under police protection in Tokyo after Belarus sports officials tried to put her on a plane home against her will; and we hear from the frontline in the western Afghan city of Herat as Taliban forces continue their offensive.

(Image: abandoned ammunition boxes lie on the ground following a battle between the Ethiopian military and Tigray forces along the road between Sheweate Hugum and Yechila in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS/Giulia Paravic

