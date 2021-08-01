Main content

Afghanistan: Taliban attack three cities

Battles rage for three major cities in Afghanistan.

There are warnings of a humanitarian crisis as Islamist militants look to take their first provincial capital. They have made rapid rural gains since it was announced almost all foreign troops would leave by September.

Also on the programme: we hear from Myanmar where the military ruler has promised to hold elections within two years; and an eye witness tells us about the wildfires raging in Turkey.

(Image: An Afghan security official stands guard outside the UN office in Herat, Afghanistan, on 31 July 2021. Credit: EPA/ Rezayee)

