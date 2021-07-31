Main content

US federal eviction moratorium runs out

US charities say millions of Americans are at risk of homelessness as a federal ban on evicting tenants during the pandemic comes to an end today.

Also in the programme: fierce clashes between government troops and Taliban forces in three major cities in Afghanistan; and thousands take to the streets of Paris and other French cities to protest the government's mandatory "health passes".

(Image: people camp out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to highlight the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions / Credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

