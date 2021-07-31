There are fears that Kandahar could fall to the Taliban. On Friday a UN compound in the western city of Herat came under fierce attack.

There are fears that Kandahar could fall to the Taliban. On Friday a UN compound in the city of Herat came under fierce attack. Taliban forces have already seized several districts on the outskirts of the city as well as border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan.

Also on the programme we'll be getting the latest on the fighting in Northern Ethiopia and hearing from a Rohingya refugee who rescued his family from the recent floods in Bangladesh.

(Picture: Afghan security officials stand guard outside the UN office in Herat. Credit: EPA / Reyazee)