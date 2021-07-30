Main content
Afghan interpreters arrive in US
First group of Afghan interpreters who worked with US forces taken to the United States
Afghan interpreters and their families have arrived in the US - the first of a group of 2,500 Afghans being evacuated as the Taliban advances in Afghanistan. The interpreters are being resettled under a visa programme for those who worked with the US during the recently ended 20-year war with the Taliban.
Also in the programme: China is facing a significant new outbreak of coronavirus cases and a court has ruled the daughter of Angola's former president must give up oil and gas shares worth half a billion dollars.
(Picture: An Afghan interpreter with the US Army seen speaking with a villager. Credit: Getty Images)
