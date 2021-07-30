Main content

Afghan interpreters arrive in US

First group of Afghan interpreters who worked with US forces taken to the United States

Afghan interpreters and their families have arrived in the US - the first of a group of 2,500 Afghans being evacuated as the Taliban advances in Afghanistan. The interpreters are being resettled under a visa programme for those who worked with the US during the recently ended 20-year war with the Taliban.

Also in the programme: China is facing a significant new outbreak of coronavirus cases and a court has ruled the daughter of Angola's former president must give up oil and gas shares worth half a billion dollars.

(Picture: An Afghan interpreter with the US Army seen speaking with a villager. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Tigray: 400,000 people living in famine-like conditions says UN

Next

31/07/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.