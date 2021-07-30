First group of Afghan interpreters who worked with US forces taken to the United States

Afghan interpreters and their families have arrived in the US - the first of a group of 2,500 Afghans being evacuated as the Taliban advances in Afghanistan. The interpreters are being resettled under a visa programme for those who worked with the US during the recently ended 20-year war with the Taliban.

Also in the programme: China is facing a significant new outbreak of coronavirus cases and a court has ruled the daughter of Angola's former president must give up oil and gas shares worth half a billion dollars.

(Picture: An Afghan interpreter with the US Army seen speaking with a villager. Credit: Getty Images)