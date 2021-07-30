Months of insecurity have made it impossible for farmers to plant as normal and aid convoys have met with obstacles as they've tried to reach families in need.

More than 5 million people are in need of urgent aid in the Ethiopian region of Tigray. Months of insecurity and conflict in the region have made it impossible for farmers to plant as normal - and aid convoys have met with obstacles as they've tried to reach families in need.

Also on the programme: the Australian government says it's deploying hundreds of soldiers on to the streets of Sydney to enforce the continuing lockdown; and today sees the start of the BBC Proms festival, which will have no social distancing.

(Picture: Woman in Tigray. Credit: Reuters/ Paravicini)