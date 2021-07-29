Main content

More than $4 billion raised at Global Education Summit

UK PM Boris Johnson said that investing in education in some of the world's poorest countries is the "single best investment we can make in the future of humanity".

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said girls in particular faced an "education crisis". UK PM Boris Johnson said that investing in education in some of the world's poorest countries is the "single best investment we can make in the future of humanity".

Also on the programme, a public inquiry into the assassination of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found the state responsible for her death. And the grammy award winning artist Olga Tañon pays tribute to Johnny Ventura, the legendary merengue singer who has died at the age of 81.

(Picture: Malala Yousafzai, joining by video link on the second day of the Global Education Summit in London. Credit: Akmen/ Reuters)

