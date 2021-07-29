World leaders are meeting in London for a global education summit that is aiming to raise $5billion to tackle a catastrophic disruption to schooling globally, caused by the pandemic. The summit wants to support the education of 175 million children globally. Girls' education is at the forefront of the agenda, with the Summit also hoping to fund books, train teachers and build classrooms. We speak to the Summit CEO.

Also on the programme: a billionaire businessman jailed in China for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'; and the Olympic athletes who are also new mothers.

(Picture: The summit wants to support the education of 175 million children in the world's poorest countries. Credit: )