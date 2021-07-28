Main content

China expanding its nuclear capabilities, scientists say

Satellite images from Xinjiang province in the west of the country suggest it is building a nuclear missile silo field, a report from the Federation of American Scientists says.

It is the second new silo field reported to be under construction in western China in the last two months. The site could house about 110 silos, which are underground facilities used for the storing and launching of missiles.

Also on the programme: France's top appeals court has upheld the conviction of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president for using public money to fund his lavish lifestyle, and we hear from an archaeologist who works at Chankillo in Northern Peru, the oldest solar observatory in the world, which has just been awarded Unesco World Heritage Status.

(Picture: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Credit: U.S. Mission Geneva/Handout via REUTERS)

