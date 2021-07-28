Senior officials from Russia and the United States meet in Geneva for talks on reviving arms control negotiations.

Also in the programme: heavy rains hit Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh; and president Macron visits French Polynesia.

(Picture: The "Admiral Gorshkov" Russian warship in the White Sea makes a test launch of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. Credit: EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT)