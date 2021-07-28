Main content

Russia and the US revive arms control talks

Senior officials from Russia and the United States meet in Geneva for talks on reviving arms control negotiations.

Also in the programme: heavy rains hit Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh; and president Macron visits French Polynesia.

(Picture: The "Admiral Gorshkov" Russian warship in the White Sea makes a test launch of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. Credit: EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT)

