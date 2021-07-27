Main content

US Capitol riot inquiry underway

Police on duty during the storming of the Capitol give their testimonies at an inquiry.

Police on duty during the storming of the US Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters, have been giving their testimonies at a Congressional inquiry into the events of January 6th.

Also in the programme: Allegations of historic child abuse uncovered in the UK and America's most decorated gymnast pulls out of an Olympic final.

(Picture: Police officer Harry Dunn becomes emotional as he testifies before the inquiry investigating the attack on the US Capitol. Credit: EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL)

