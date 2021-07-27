Main content

Hong Kong: guilty verdict in first security law trial

A young activist, Tong Ying-kit, charged and tried under Hong Kong’s draconian national security law has been found guilty in a landmark ruling. We hear reaction from Finn Lau, a Hong Kong political activist living in self-imposed exile in the UK.

Also in the programme: North and South Korea restore hotline after a year; and pregnant women in Brazil die in large numbers from Covid.

(Photo: A security guard stands at the entrance of the High Court in Hong Kong. Credit: EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA)

Today 13:06GMT
Curfew ordered as unrest in Tunisia continues

27/07/2021 20:06 GMT

