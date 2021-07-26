There's mounting tension in Tunisia as President Kais Saied sacks the Prime Minister and suspends parliament after mass protests nationwide. We spoke to Dr. Yusra Ghannouchi, spokeswoman for Tunsia's biggest party Ennahdha and daughter of the Speaker of the House.

Also in the programme: As top diplomats meet to discuss relations, China accuses the US of turning it into an imaginary enemy to cover up its own problems; and skateboarding at the Olympics.

(Photo: Tunisians gather after president ousts government in Tunis. Credit: Reuters/Zoubeir Souissi)