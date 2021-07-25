Main content

COP26 President: global warming "urgency”

Environment ministers from more than 50 countries have been meeting in London; we speak to the British politician who has been leading the meeting.

Also on the programme: President Macron of France is making his first visit to French Polynesia. He wants to talk about his strategic vision for the region, but many residents want to talk about the legacy of the nearly 200 nuclear tests that France carried out there; and we'll hear a first-hand account of life among the gangs in the capital of Haiti.

(Picture: Fire fighters try to extinguish wildfire in the Republic of Sakha, Russia Credit: EPA)

