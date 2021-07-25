Main content

World leaders meet to discuss climate change after recent environmental disasters

The floods in Germany or the wildfires in Siberia and the US have been linked to climate change

Climate and environment ministers from fifty-one countries begin a two-day meeting on Sunday, hosted by Britain, to prepare for the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November. After the recent environmental disasters, will there be any action? We speak to Alok Sharma, the UK’s minister presiding over that summit.

Also in the programme: the Tokyo Olympics are under way, is Japanese opposition to the Games decreasing now that they have started?; and the British military is accused of failing servicewomen who've suffered rape ,bullying and discrimination.

(Photo: Demonstrators protest against the G20 Ministerial meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy, in Naples, Italy, 22 July 2021. Credit: EPA).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: New front opens

Next

25/07/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.