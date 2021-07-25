The floods in Germany or the wildfires in Siberia and the US have been linked to climate change

Climate and environment ministers from fifty-one countries begin a two-day meeting on Sunday, hosted by Britain, to prepare for the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November. After the recent environmental disasters, will there be any action? We speak to Alok Sharma, the UK’s minister presiding over that summit.

Also in the programme: the Tokyo Olympics are under way, is Japanese opposition to the Games decreasing now that they have started?; and the British military is accused of failing servicewomen who've suffered rape ,bullying and discrimination.

(Photo: Demonstrators protest against the G20 Ministerial meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy, in Naples, Italy, 22 July 2021. Credit: EPA).