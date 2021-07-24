Fighters from Tigray in northern Ethiopia have opened up a new front in their struggle against the central government in Addis Ababa. Leaders said this week that their fighters had entered the neighbouring Afar region to the east because pro-government forces were now massing for an attack. We’ll hear from Afar.

Also in the programme: a restaurant owner in Paris speaks to us about the Covid-19 'health pass' and compulsory vaccination tests; and large numbers of people in Hungary take part in the annual Pride march despite concerns about LGBT rights.

(Photo: More than a million people have been displaced by the conflict in Tigray. Credit: Getty Images)