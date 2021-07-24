Main content

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: New front opens

Fighters from Tigray have entered the Afar region

Fighters from Tigray in northern Ethiopia have opened up a new front in their struggle against the central government in Addis Ababa. Leaders said this week that their fighters had entered the neighbouring Afar region to the east because pro-government forces were now massing for an attack. We’ll hear from Afar.

Also in the programme: a restaurant owner in Paris speaks to us about the Covid-19 'health pass' and compulsory vaccination tests; and large numbers of people in Hungary take part in the annual Pride march despite concerns about LGBT rights.

(Photo: More than a million people have been displaced by the conflict in Tigray. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Can the Taliban be stopped from retaking Afghanistan?

Next

25/07/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.