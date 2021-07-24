Main content

Can the Taliban be stopped from retaking Afghanistan?

Taliban gaining territory after the exit of foreign forces: can they retake Afghanistan?

With the Taliban gaining territory following the exit of foreign forces from Afghanistan, we ask: can they retake the country? An MP from the city of Kandahar gives us his views, and the BBC's Lyse Doucet looks at the prospects for a political solution.

Also in the programme: we hear from an academic who joined the resistance in the war-torn Ethiopian region of Tigray, and Frederick Forsyth, the author of the seminal thriller The Day of the Jackal.

(Photo: Taliban fighters in Laghman Province in March 2020. Credit: Getty Images)

