Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially open

The Tokyo 2020 Games are officially underway in a poignant opening ceremony.

The Games have formally opened in Tokyo in a virtually empty stadium. It marked the official opening of Tokyo 2020, a year later than planned, and in the midst of a global pandemic.

As skateboarding makes its debut as an Olympic event we speak to one of the sport's biggest stars, Tony Hawk.

Also in the programme, China's President Xi has been on a surprise visit to Tibet, the first by a Chinese leader in more than thirty years, Haiti buries its assassinated ppresident, and can Madrid beat climate change by surrounding the city with a huge forest?

Tokyo holds Olympics opening ceremony

24/07/2021 12:06 GMT

