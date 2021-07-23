Main content
Tokyo holds Olympics opening ceremony
Ceremony takes place in a largely empty stadium.
The opening ceremony highlighted the isolation endured by athletes battling to train during the pandemic and remembered the millions who have died of coronavirus. Also on the programme: the assassinated president of Haiti is to be buried in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien; and a Chinese leader visits Tibet for the first time in more than thirty years.
(Picture: Torch bearers pass on the Olympic flame in Tokyo Credit: Reuters/Edgar Su)
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
