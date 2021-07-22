Japan opens the Olympics as Tokyo records highest number of Covid cases in six months.

Japan will open the 32nd Olympiad despite Tokyo recording its highest number of new coronavirus infections in six months. The show director of Friday's ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed after footage emerged in which he appears to be making jokes about the Holocaust.

Also in the programme: a human rights group says Angola faces its worst drought in 40 years and more on fatal flooding in China.

(Picture: The National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Credit: EPA/AYANO SATO)