China floods: a Zhengzhou resident's story

Hundreds of thousands of people moved to safer ground.

The Chinese authorities have moved nearly 400,000 people to safer ground in Henan province following deadly floods; we hear what happened to one resident of the city of Zhengzhou. Also: on the tenth anniversary of the mass shooting at Utøya in Norway, we'll speak to one of the survivors; and two sisters prepare for their first Olympics.

(Picture: People wade through floodwaters at a residential compound following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province Credit: Reuters/Aly Song)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

22/07/2021 20:06 GMT

