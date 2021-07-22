Main content
China floods: a Zhengzhou resident's story
Hundreds of thousands of people moved to safer ground.
The Chinese authorities have moved nearly 400,000 people to safer ground in Henan province following deadly floods; we hear what happened to one resident of the city of Zhengzhou. Also: on the tenth anniversary of the mass shooting at Utøya in Norway, we'll speak to one of the survivors; and two sisters prepare for their first Olympics.
(Picture: People wade through floodwaters at a residential compound following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province Credit: Reuters/Aly Song)
