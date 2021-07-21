Days of rain have caused widespread damage and led to 200,000 evacuations in China.

Twelve people are known to have died after record-breaking rainfall flooded underground railway tunnels in China, leaving passengers trapped in rising waters.

Days of rain have caused widespread damage and led to 200,000 evacuations. China's president Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that there had been "significant loss of life and damage to property".

Why was the city of Zhengzhou overwhelmed? And will China now do more to tackle man-made climate change?

Also in the programme, the US announces it's reached an agreement with Germany over a highly contentious gas pipeline from Russia and President Biden's climate envoy tells the BBC that we're facing a global climate catastrophe.