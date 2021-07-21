The city of Zhengzhou was battered by more rain in a day than it usually gets in a year.

The number of people officially confirmed dead from the flooding across China's Henan province has risen to 25. Many died after being trapped by rising floodwater on subway trains in the provincial capital, Zhengzhou. What could have contributed to such a massive rainfall?

Also today: The debate in France as access to museums and cinemas is barred unless people can prove they're vaccinated or Covid-negative; and a battle begins over gold mining on an Indonesian island.

(Photo: An aerial view shows a flooded road section following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Credit: China Daily via Reuters)