The Covid-19 pandemic has caused excess deaths in India to surpass four million, a new study has found.

The Centre for Global Development, a Washington-based research institute, says as many as four and a half million may have died. If correct, this would make it India's worst humanitarian disaster since independence.

Also in the programme: the UK prime minister's former chief advisor turns his fire on his ex-boss in an exclusive BBC interview; and we hear from an Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military and is now desperate to leave his country.