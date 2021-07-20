Ariel Henri was previously made prime minister by the assassinated president, Jovenel Moïse. The current acting prime minister, Claude Joseph, has agreed to step down.

Ariel Henri was previously made prime minister by the assassinated president, Jovenel Moïse, but was not sworn into office. The current acting prime minister, Claude Joseph, has agreed to step down. A new government could be formed later today.

Also on the programme: Dominic Cummings, the ex-chief advisor to the UK prime minister Boris Johnson, has accused his former boss of almost putting the Queen in danger of infection by Covid-19; and a woman from Myanmar tells us how the politicised health system there led to the death of her uncle from Covid.

(Picture: Floral tributes to president Moïse Credit: EPA)