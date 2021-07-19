Main content
China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft
The UK, US, and EU have accused China of carrying out a major cyber-attack earlier this year, affecting at least 30,000 organisations globally.
The attack targeted Microsoft Exchange servers, affecting at least 30,000 organisations globally.
Also in the programme, as many Covid restrictions are lifted in England, is it time to celebrate or cower? And a ferocious drought in south-west Iran has sparked deadly protests.
