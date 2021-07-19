The Prime Minister says it's “now or never”, as most of England's Covid-19 legal limits are lifted. The end of the restrictions come despite a surge in cases.

Most of England's legal restrictions to protect against the coronavirus have ended, despite a surge in cases. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “now or never”. It means all businesses can re-open, and an end to mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing. Will the government's gamble pay off?

Also on the programme: a huge data leak suggests activists, politicians and journalists around the world have been monitored using spyware; and the governor of Tokyo tells us why the Olympics had to go ahead.

(Picture: Credit: PA Media)