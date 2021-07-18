England is preparing to lift almost all legal coronavirus restrictions tomorrow. It will mark an end to limits on how many people can meet. Self-isolation rules will remain in place.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in self-isolation after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is also in self-isolation.

Also in the programme: Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar wins the Tour De France; and the latest from the peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban militants in Doha.

(Photo: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. CREDIT: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo)