England will lift most of its remaining pandemic restrictions on Monday, despite rapidly rising cases. The British Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, has tested positive for Covid and the prime minister is isolating at home. Is the dropping of rules realistic or reckless? We unpick the politics with our reporter Rob Watson and then debate the pros and cons with Oxford epidemiologist Sunetra Gupta and Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to the Italian and French governments and president of the World Federation of Public Health Associations.

Also in the programme: the latest on Germany's devastating floods, and a film about the forgotten 1969 Harlem music festival some are calling 'The Black Woodstock'.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire)