Over one thousand people are still missing

Many people are still missing as record rainfall led to severe floods in Germany and Belgium. A major rescue effort is ongoing.

German President Frank- Walter Steinmeier visited some of the worst hit areas and said that Germany stood together in the time of need.

Also in the programme: the winner of this year’s Palm D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival which has divided critics; and the world’s rarest postage stamp.

(Photo: North Rhine-Westphalia’s state premier and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet speaks with volunteers as he visits the emergency accommodations for flood victims. CREDIT: Sebastien Bozon/Pool via REUTERS)