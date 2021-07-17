Main content
Search continues as over 170 confirmed dead in European floods
Over one thousand people are still missing
Many people are still missing as record rainfall led to severe floods in Germany and Belgium. A major rescue effort is ongoing.
German President Frank- Walter Steinmeier visited some of the worst hit areas and said that Germany stood together in the time of need.
Also in the programme: the winner of this year’s Palm D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival which has divided critics; and the world’s rarest postage stamp.
(Photo: North Rhine-Westphalia’s state premier and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet speaks with volunteers as he visits the emergency accommodations for flood victims. CREDIT: Sebastien Bozon/Pool via REUTERS)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service