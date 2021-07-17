Main content

Europe floods: rescuers race to find survivors

Hundreds are still missing in Germany and Belgium after record rainfall triggered severe floods

Rescue crews are racing to find survivors of floods that have wreaked havoc across western Europe, killing more than 150 people. European leaders have blamed the extreme weather on climate change, which experts say makes torrential rainfall more likely.

Also in the programme: medical professionals in Myanmar face a double challenge of coping with Covid-19 patients and avoiding arrest by the military government; and Afghan peace talks have resumed in Qatar, as international concern mounts about the speed of the Taliban advance.

(Photo: a man carrying a shovel on his shoulder walks amid the debris near damaged cars after flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. Credit: Reuters)

