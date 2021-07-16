Main content

Europe floods: were warnings ignored?

Warning system issued 'extreme' alert in days before deadly floods.

A European flood warning system issued an 'extreme' alert just days before heavy rain triggered deadly floods in Germany and Belgium. Anger has been expressed that more was not done to prepare people living affected areas, and evacuate homes.

Also in the programme: Fresh accounts of ethnic cleansing emerge from the Tigray region of Ethiopia; and tributes have been paid to award- winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui after he was killed in Afghanistan.

Photo: Flood damage in Germany. Credit: Getty Images.

