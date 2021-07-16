Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks. Scientists have repeatedly warned that human-induced climate change would bring pulses of extreme rainfall such as this one.

Also in the programme: UNESCO starts considering whether to place the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on the danger list and force the Australian government to give greater protections; And a new high level political delegation from the Afghan government is travelling to Doha in an attempt to end the war with the Taliban.

(Photo: A view of rubble and damaged houses following heavy rainfall in Schuld, Germany. Credit: REUTERS.)