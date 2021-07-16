Main content

Europe floods: At least 120 dead and hundreds unaccounted for

Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland have areas affected

Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks. Scientists have repeatedly warned that human-induced climate change would bring pulses of extreme rainfall such as this one.

Also in the programme: UNESCO starts considering whether to place the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on the danger list and force the Australian government to give greater protections; And a new high level political delegation from the Afghan government is travelling to Doha in an attempt to end the war with the Taliban.

(Photo: A view of rubble and damaged houses following heavy rainfall in Schuld, Germany. Credit: REUTERS.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Floods in Germany and Belgium: more than 50 people die

Next

16/07/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.