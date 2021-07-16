Main content
Europe floods: At least 120 dead and hundreds unaccounted for
Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland have areas affected
Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks. Scientists have repeatedly warned that human-induced climate change would bring pulses of extreme rainfall such as this one.
Also in the programme: UNESCO starts considering whether to place the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on the danger list and force the Australian government to give greater protections; And a new high level political delegation from the Afghan government is travelling to Doha in an attempt to end the war with the Taliban.
(Photo: A view of rubble and damaged houses following heavy rainfall in Schuld, Germany. Credit: REUTERS.)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service