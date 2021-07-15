Main content

Floods in Germany and Belgium: more than 50 people die

Germany is the most severely affected country with dozens of people still missing.

More than 50 people have died and thousands of people have been displaced by extensive flooding in parts of western Germany and Belgium. Germany is the most severely affected country, with dozens of people still missing. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called it a catastrophe, linking the events to climate change.

Also in the programme: How Covid is overwhelming Myanmar; and the exiled Belarusian opposition leader on an emotional return to Ireland.

Photo: Damage to the German village of Schuld after heavy flooding. Credit: EPA/ Sascha Steinbach)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

Next

16/07/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.