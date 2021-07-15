Germany is the most severely affected country with dozens of people still missing.

More than 50 people have died and thousands of people have been displaced by extensive flooding in parts of western Germany and Belgium. Germany is the most severely affected country, with dozens of people still missing. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called it a catastrophe, linking the events to climate change.

Also in the programme: How Covid is overwhelming Myanmar; and the exiled Belarusian opposition leader on an emotional return to Ireland.

Photo: Damage to the German village of Schuld after heavy flooding. Credit: EPA/ Sascha Steinbach)