The United Nations' top humanitarian official in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, says a 'humanitarian catastrophe' is unfolding as tens of thousands of people are forced to flee the violence as the Taliban continue to capture territory. We have a special report from the BBC's Yogita Limaye who has travelled to Kunduz city in the north of the country – a city effectively under siege from the Taliban. And an Afghan negotiator gives us details of a Taliban proposal for a three-month ceasefire.

Also in the programme: why more than 100 developing countries say not enough has been done to counter climate change ahead of the COP 26 climate summit later this year; and we hear from a supporter of the jailed former South African president, Jacob Zuma.

Photo: A family arrives at a camp for people fleeing the violence near Kunduz, northern Afghanistan Credit: BBC