Main content

UN warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

Taliban continue to capture territory forcing tens of thousands to flee

The United Nations' top humanitarian official in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, says a 'humanitarian catastrophe' is unfolding as tens of thousands of people are forced to flee the violence as the Taliban continue to capture territory. We have a special report from the BBC's Yogita Limaye who has travelled to Kunduz city in the north of the country – a city effectively under siege from the Taliban. And an Afghan negotiator gives us details of a Taliban proposal for a three-month ceasefire.

Also in the programme: why more than 100 developing countries say not enough has been done to counter climate change ahead of the COP 26 climate summit later this year; and we hear from a supporter of the jailed former South African president, Jacob Zuma.

Photo: A family arrives at a camp for people fleeing the violence near Kunduz, northern Afghanistan Credit: BBC

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

How can the world deal with children radicalised by Islamic State?

Next

15/07/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.