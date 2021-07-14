As a BBC investigation reveals that thousands of foreign children could be facing lifetimes of incarceration because their parents were members of the Islamic State group, we ask about prospects for their rehabilitation into normal life. Radicalisation expert Dr Gina Vale explains what we know so far.

Also in the programme: The European Union publishes far-reaching proposals for curbing carbon emissions. How controversial will they be? And a senior US official offers her perspective on the situation in Haiti since the killing of the country's president last week.