Main content

The Islamic State children facing life locked up

A BBC investigation has revealed that thousands of foreign children could be facing life in prison in Syria - because their parents were members of the Islamic State group.

A BBC investigation has revealed that thousands of foreign children could be facing life in prison in Syria - because their parents were members of the Islamic State group.

They are being moved from camps to secure children's homes - and ending up in adult jails. And there are fears they are being radicalised along the way. What will happen to these children and their mothers?

Also in the programme, more than 70 people have now been killed in riots and looting in South Africa - violence that began with crowds protesting against the jailing of the former president, Jacob Zuma. And Haiti's Ambassador to the United States speaks about why his country has requested American support to help calm the chaos a power vacuum has created after the assassination of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise a week ago.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Violent unrest continues in South Africa

Next

14/07/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.