A BBC investigation has revealed that thousands of foreign children could be facing life in prison in Syria - because their parents were members of the Islamic State group.

A BBC investigation has revealed that thousands of foreign children could be facing life in prison in Syria - because their parents were members of the Islamic State group.

They are being moved from camps to secure children's homes - and ending up in adult jails. And there are fears they are being radicalised along the way. What will happen to these children and their mothers?

Also in the programme, more than 70 people have now been killed in riots and looting in South Africa - violence that began with crowds protesting against the jailing of the former president, Jacob Zuma. And Haiti's Ambassador to the United States speaks about why his country has requested American support to help calm the chaos a power vacuum has created after the assassination of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise a week ago.